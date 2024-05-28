 Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 28, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024. Candidates who have applied for the revaluation can check the results through the official Kerala SSLC website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All the candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation and scrutiny can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2024

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2024

Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 8, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.69%. A total of 425563 candidates passed the Class 10 board examination out of 4,27,153 students who wrote the exam. 71831 students got A+ in all subjects.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Revaluation, Scrutiny Result 2024 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
