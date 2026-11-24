Punjab School Education Board has released the Punjab Board Exam 2027 date sheet. The timetable has been released by the Board for Class 8, 10 and 12 practical and theory exams. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the datesheet through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
As per the exam schedule, the Class 8 practical exam will begin on January 8 and end on January 20, 2027 and theory exam will begin on March 5 and end on March 18, 2027.
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The Class 10 practical exam will be held from January 8 to January 20, 2027 and theory exam will begin on March 19 and end on April 20, 2027. Nearly 2.84 lakh students are expected to appear at more than 2,300 centres across the state.
The Class 12 practical examination will begin on January 8 and end on January 20, 2027. The theory exam will begin on March 5 and end on April 23, 2027 with approximately 2.84 lakh students appearing at around 2,200 centres.
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Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download{{/usCountry}}
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026 for Tier I CBT exam released at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date
Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download{{/usCountry}}
All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam datesheet by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
- Click on Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In 2026, the Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 1 and Class 12 exams were held from February 17 to April 4. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.