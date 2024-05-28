RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date & Time: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing on May 29

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date & Time. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared on May 29, 2024 at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination can check the results through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing on May 29 (HT file)

RBSE 10th results will be announced by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma at 5 pm tomorrow.

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held in single shift – from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

RBSE 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for RBSE 10th board examination can check their marks by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.