RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10 scores awaited on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, updates here
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the RBSE 10th Board Results 2024 soon. When released, students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results are expected to be announced at a press conference to be held by RBSE officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise performance, and more are expected to be shared for both Class 10 and 12....Read More
Notably, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.
In 2023, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on June 2.
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: When was examination conducted?
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Details to be shared along with the results
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: How to check results when released?
Once released, the Rajasthan board Class 10 results can be checked with the following steps:
· Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
· Click on the Class 10th result link as required on the home page.
· Enter credentials such as roll number and other details as asked.
· Submit and check the results displayed on the screen.
· Download and keep a printout for further need.
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Results to be out on official website
RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Information on date and time of results
