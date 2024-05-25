RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10 scores awaited on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, updates here

RBSE 10th Results 2024 Live: Rajasthan board Class 10 scores soon on official website. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the RBSE 10th Board Results 2024 soon. When released, students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results are expected to be announced at a press conference to be held by RBSE officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise performance, and more are expected to be shared for both Class 10 and 12....Read More

Notably, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

In 2023, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on June 2.

Follow the blog for latest updates on RBSE Class 10 results date details and more.