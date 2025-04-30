TS SSC Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results. Students can soon check their marks on the official websites and the HT Portal. TS SSC Result 2025: BSE Telangana announces 10th class results(HT file)

Official websites for Telangana 10th results are: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC result 2025

On HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Click on the Telangana board page

Open the SSC result link

Enter the requested login details

Submit and view your result

On official website

Go to one of the official websites mentioned above. Open the SSC results page. Enter your roll number. Submit and view the results.

BSE Telangana conducted the SSC exams from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state.

The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science papers.

A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of them are boys and 2,50,508 of them are girls.

Last year, too, the board declared the SSC results on April 30. A total of 5,05,813 candidates appeared for the SSC March Public examination. The pass percentage of regular students was 91.31 per cent. Girls did better in the examination than boys.

Pass percentage of girls: 93.23 per cent.

Boys: 89.92 per cent.

Students who did not pass the SSC March 2025 exam will have the option to take the supplementary examination. The board will also allow students to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their results.