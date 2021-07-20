WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live: WB Class 10 result out, direct link here
WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 on July 20, 2021. West Bengal Board 10th results are now available on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.
This year around 12 lakh candidates have registered themselves to appear for Class 10 board exams in the state. The result can be checked by candidates by entering their roll number and date of birth in the given boxes.
Candidates can collect their admit cards, mark sheet and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 at the camp officers from 10 am onwards on July 20, 2021. No candidate will be allowed to collect the admit card, marksheet and certificate from their institution. Only their guardian can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID19 protocols.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
WBBSE Result 2021: Direct link here
JUL 20, 2021 09:45 AM IST
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2021 How to check
At 10 am the Class 10 result link will be activated for students to check the result.
• Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.
• Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details- roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 20, 2021 09:30 AM IST
WBBSE Class 10 result 2021: 79 students score 697 marks
This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 79 students have scored 697 marks. The result link will be available to candidates at 10 am onwards.
JUL 20, 2021 09:25 AM IST
WBBSE Result 2021: Alternative methods to check result
Candidates can also pre-register the registration number and mobile number on exametc to get the result free on SMS soon after the result is announced. Also, students can download the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Result 2021’ from the Google Play store for free of cost and check the results there.
JUL 20, 2021 09:18 AM IST
West bengal madhyamik result 2021: Result link to be available at 10 am
West bengal madhyamik result 2021 will be available at 10 am. The result link for 10 lakh students has been declared. Candidates can check the result by entering the roll number and date of birth.
JUL 20, 2021 09:15 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021 pass percentage
A total of 10,79,749 students have registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage 100 percent. All the students have passed the examination this year.
JUL 20, 2021 09:10 AM IST
WB Class 10 result 2021: More than 10 lakh students wait for the results
A total of 10,79,749 students are waiting for their results. The Board President will soon announce the result which can be checked by candidates from 10 am onwards in the list of websites given below.
JUL 20, 2021 09:05 AM IST
WBBSE Result 2021: Press conference begins
WBBSE Result 2021 declaration press conference begins now. The Board officials have come down to Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector II, Kolkata-700091.
JUL 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: Press conference to begin soon
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 will be announced today. The press conference is about to begin at 9 am. The Board officials will be announcing the result along with releasing the pass percentage and other details.
JUL 20, 2021 08:57 AM IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: Websites to check result
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 will be announced at 9 am and declared at 10 am. Candidates can check the list of websites here where they can check their result.
JUL 20, 2021 08:45 AM IST
WB Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria explained
The evaluation criteria were released by the Board after cancellation of the exam. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 results will be based on the 50:50 formula. As per the formula the candidates mark in the class 9 annual examination and the internal assessment in class 10 for every subject will be taken into consideration.
JUL 20, 2021 08:36 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: How to check
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 will be declared today. Candidates can know how to check here.
• Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.
• Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details- roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 20, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Madhyamik Result 2021: Expert committee was formed for evaluation criteria
Madhyamik Result 2021 will be declared today. As the exams were cancelled in the state, an expert committee was formed for evaluation criteria. A 10 member committee was formed by the board officials for the assessment criteria.
JUL 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2021: Exams were cancelled by CM Mamata Banerjee
Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in June. While announcing the cancellation of exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the expert committee formed earlier to recommend the issue of cancellation or postponing of the exams will decide on the alternative evaluation method in the best possible way with the interest of students in mind.
JUL 20, 2021 08:20 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result: When can marksheet be collected
Candidates can collect their admit cards, mark sheet and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 at the camp officers from 10 am onwards on July 20, 2021. No candidate will be allowed to collect the admit card, mark sheet, and certificate from their institution. Only their guardian can collect the same from their respective institution with the proper observance of COVID19 protocols.
JUL 20, 2021 08:16 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2021: Press conference to begin at 9 am
Press conference to declare West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2021 will begin at 9 am today. The press conference will be conducted at Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector II, Kolkata-700091. The board officials will be announcing the result.
JUL 20, 2021 08:10 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Results: To be declared today
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Results will be declared today. The announcement to declare the Class 10 result was done on July 16 and the official notice was released as well on the same date.
JUL 20, 2021 08:05 AM IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2021: When the result can be checked
West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2021 will be declared at 9 am. The result can be checked by candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 from 10 am onwards on the official websites.
JUL 20, 2021 08:00 AM IST
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: Result to be announced at 9 am
WB Madhyamik Result 2021 wil be announced by the Board officials at 9 am on July 20, 2021. The press conference will begin in an hour and the pass percentage and other details will be announced.
