BSEB Bihar Board Result OUT 2025 Live: 10th, 12th Compartment results announced

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 OUT Live: Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has announce the Class 10th (Matric) and 12th (Inter) Compartment examination results. Class 12th compartment result link is available on the official website and the 10th result link will be activated soon.

This year, the Bihar board conducted the Matric and Inter Compartment exams from May 2 to 13, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am and the second shift started at 2 pm.

Students were allowed to enter the exam venue 30 minutes before the exams started. The board recommended students to reach the exam venue one hour before the exams started.

The board has already released answer keys for Bihar Class 10 and 12 Compartment examinations.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th Compartment examination results