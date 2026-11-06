The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams which will be held between February 16, 2027 to March 9, 2027.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to be conducted from February 16 to March 9, board issues datesheet

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All exam sessions will begin at 10:30 am, the board said.

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“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE said in its notice.

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{{^usCountry}} The board said that tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students have been taken into account. “Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board said that tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students have been taken into account. “Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects.

According to the CBSE, over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 and more than 19.18 lakh for Class 12.