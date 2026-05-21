CBSE restores Gurugram GD Goenka School's affiliation months after suspension over norm violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has restored the affiliation of GD Goenka High School, Gurugram, months after suspending it for the 2026-27 academic session over violations linked to infrastructure and campus safety norms. The school also said that, following the board's approval, the admission process for Classes 9 and 11 will now continue for the upcoming academic session. (GD Goenka)

With the restoration, the school has also been permitted to resume admissions to Classes 9 and 11 for the upcoming academic session following a review of compliance measures undertaken by the institution.

“This is to formally inform you that the matter has since been fully resolved. The institution has complied with all required norms, and the CBSE has officially restored the school’s affiliation. The relevant CBSE communication and the official press note are attached herewith for your immediate reference,” the school said in a statement.

In December 2025, CBSE had taken action against the school after an inspection committee highlighted multiple concerns regarding the campus setup and compliance with board rules. The board had then stopped the school from admitting fresh students to Classes 9 and 11, although students already enrolled were allowed to continue.

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The inspection had found that the school premises were being used alongside GD Goenka World School and GD Goenka University without proper separation between the institutions. Concerns were also raised over inadequate boundary walls and unrestricted movement through common areas on the campus.

The board had additionally flagged issues related to student safety, discrepancies in land details submitted by the school, and shortcomings in laboratory infrastructure. It had directed the institution to ensure exclusive use of facilities for school students and construct proper boundary walls around the campus.

The affiliation has now been resumed after the school carried out the required corrective steps and addressed the concerns raised by the CBSE regarding campus infrastructure and compliance with board norms. Following a review of these measures, the board allowed the institution to continue functioning as a CBSE-affiliated school.

Sumana Dutta Sarkar, principal of GD Goenka High School, said the decision reflects the institution’s continued focus on meeting regulatory requirements while ensuring smooth academic operations for students.

The school also said that, following the board's approval, the admission process for Classes 9 and 11 will now continue for the upcoming academic session.