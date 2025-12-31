CBSE suspends GD Goenka High School, Sohna, affiliation over norm violations

Gurugram: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suspended the affiliation of GD Goenka High School, Gurugram, for the academic year of 2026-27 after finding multiple violations of the board’s bylaws related to campus safety and infrastructure. CBSE in its letter, seen by HT, on December 4, the board mentioned that after reviewing the school’s reply submitted on September 29 and the observations of the inspection committee (IC), CBSE barred the institution from admitting students in classes 9 and 11 for the next academic year. (Representational image)

However, the board also mentioned that the students currently enrolled in classes 9 and 11 will be allowed to continue their education in the same school.

As per the board, IC found that the school with classes upto Class 12,was sharing its infrastructure and premises with two other institutions, GD Goenka World School, an IB school and GD Goenka University, a private university, without adequate boundaries and demarcations. The findings revealed that all three institutions shared a common reception area.

The IC also reported that the school does not have a proper boundary wall on all four sides. It noted that on the front side, there is only a three-foot-high boundary wall with fencing above it. On the left side, there is neither a wall nor fencing, with only a common passage used by the university, allowing university students to freely walk through the area. This was in violation of clause 3.1.5 of the CBSE affiliation bylaws, which mandates that school land must have proper boundaries and clear demarcation.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, the school authorities were unavailable for comments on the matter.

The board also received a complaint, raising concerns about student safety on the campus. It observed that inadequate boundary walls were exposing students to potential risks, such as bullying and harassment. The inspection committee further noted that individuals not in school uniform, including those visiting for admissions, were present within the school campus during school hours.

In its submission to the board, the school stated that it was operating on 7.68 acres with separate entry and exit points, within a total area of 60 acres. However, the board noted a discrepancy on the OASIS portal as of September 18, where the school had reported a land area of 18,211 square metres, indicating a clear mismatch in the declared land area.

Another finding of the IC pointed to discrepancies related to laboratory facilities. While the school claimed to have two laboratories, one composite science lab and one mathematics lab, the committee observed that no photographs of the composite science laboratory were submitted, indicating that the school does not have a separate composite science laboratory on ground.

CBSE has further directed the school to disengage all other institutions operating from its premises and ensure that the building and playground are used exclusively by students of GD Goenka High School. The board has also directed the school to demarcate its land by constructing a six-foot-high concrete boundary wall around the entire campus.