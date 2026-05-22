Bar Council of India, BCI will release the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 on May 22, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the All India Bar Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 releasing today at allindiabarexamination.com, here's how to download

The AIBE admit card will have important details, including the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name and address, candidate's enrolled state, application number, language selected for the exam and exam day instructions.

The examination will be held on June 7, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking.

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026; How to download Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.