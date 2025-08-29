Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 10:25 am IST

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts will be release today, August 29, 2025. The steps to download is given here. 

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts on August 29, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in
APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in

The hall ticket will be out for the posts of Forest Section Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service, Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service. The screening test (objective type) will be held on September 7, 2025 in offline mode at erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The official notice reads, " The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Instructions thereon. They are advised to bring only the Hall Ticket sheet to the Examination Center. The rest of the instructions sheets need not be brought. They should also locate the venue allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination."

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on Hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Official Notice here for Forest Section Officer

Official Notice here for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. 

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On