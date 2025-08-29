Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts on August 29, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in

The hall ticket will be out for the posts of Forest Section Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service, Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service. The screening test (objective type) will be held on September 7, 2025 in offline mode at erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The official notice reads, " The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Instructions thereon. They are advised to bring only the Hall Ticket sheet to the Examination Center. The rest of the instructions sheets need not be brought. They should also locate the venue allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination."

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on Hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.