CSBC Bihar Constable Exam Dates 2023 Live: Latest updates on Bihar Police Constable revised dates

CSBC Bihar Constable Exam Dates 2023 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables will announce the CSBC Bihar Constable Exam Dates 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who want to appear for the constable examination can check the revised dates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

csbc bihar constable exam dates 2023 live updates: bihar police revised dates schedule, admit card at csbc.bih.nic.in

These exams were scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15 but only day 1 exams were held and later cancelled. In the notice released by the Board, CSBC said that a large number of candidates were found cheating and therefore, it has been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams have been postponed until further orders.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police. Follow this live blog for the Bihar Police Constable exam date and other related updates.