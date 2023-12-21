CSBC Bihar Police Exam Live: Latest updates on Bihar Police Constable revised dates awaited

CSBC Bihar Police Exam Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables will release CSBC Bihar Police Exam 2023 dates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The date and time of release of Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates have not been shared by the Board yet. CSBC Bihar Police Exam 2023 live updates: Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates, admit card on csbc.bih.nic.in

The CSBC Constable examination was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. But only day 1 exam was held and later cancelled.

In the notice released by the Board, CSBC said that a large number of candidates were found cheating and therefore, it has been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams have been postponed until further orders.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police. Follow this live blog for the Bihar Police Constable exam date and other related updates.