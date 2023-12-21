CSBC Bihar Police Exam Live: Latest updates on Bihar Police Constable revised dates awaited
CSBC Bihar Police Exam Live Updates: Bihar Police Constable revised dates awaited. Follow the blogs for updates.
CSBC Bihar Police Exam Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables will release CSBC Bihar Police Exam 2023 dates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The date and time of release of Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates have not been shared by the Board yet.
The CSBC Constable examination was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. But only day 1 exam was held and later cancelled.
In the notice released by the Board, CSBC said that a large number of candidates were found cheating and therefore, it has been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams have been postponed until further orders.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police. Follow this live blog for the Bihar Police Constable exam date and other related updates.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 21, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Bihar Police Constable exam 2023: What happened previously?
The Bihar Police Constable written exam was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15 but day 1 exams were cancelled and exams scheduled for the other two days have been postponed.Dec 21, 2023 01:01 PM IST
CSBC Bihar Police constable new dates: How to check
Go to the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the Bihar Police tab.
Open the notification on new exam dates for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.
Download the PDF and check new exam dates.Dec 21, 2023 12:57 PM IST
CSBC Police constable recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.Dec 21, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Bihar Police Constable 2023 Exam: Steps to check new dates
Go to the official website of the board, csbc.bih.nic.in.
Open the Bihar Police tab on the home page.
Open the notification regarding revised exam dates.
Download the PDF and check new exam dates.Dec 21, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Bihar Police Constable exam: Awaited
New dates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination are awaited. Previously, exams were scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15.Dec 21, 2023 12:39 PM IST
CSBC Exam 2023: Not announced
After cancellation and postponement of the exam dates, the Board has still not released the exam dates yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.Dec 21, 2023 12:35 PM IST
CSBC Bihar Police Exam 2023: Date and time
CSBC Bihar Police Exam 2023 date and time has not been shared by the Board.Share this articleTopics
-