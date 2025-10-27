CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Last day to apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in today, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to close the registration window for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Monday, October 27, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 can submit their applications through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application window closes today at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

The registration window will be active till 11:50 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CSIR UGC NET 2025 Candidates will also need to pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category.

The payment of fee can be made through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable.

As per the schedule, the last date for successful final transaction is October 28, 2025, and candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET on December 18, 2025 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode across different cities in India. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for CSIR UGC NET:

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for CSIR UGC NET December 2025.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.