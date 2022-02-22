CUCET and Board Exams 2022: How students can prepare for both

2022 is set to be a landmark year in the secondary school education space. Not only students are feeling the heat of board exams during the pandemic, but they will be required to appear for a common entrance test for admissions to central universities like DU, BHU, JNU among others. It is never easy to formulate a perfect strategy. While one can always argue about importance of hard work, the pressure of school curriculum, there is a definite need for a strategy.

Surely, the question right now is: How do I prepare for both? To answer this, one must first understand what is expected when it comes to CU-CET. While an exact pattern of the exam is not known, it is expected that CU-CET will be based on aptitude and subject domain test. Here are some important tips which will help you balance your preparation for both: Board Exams and CU-CET.

Understand the exams:

While you are largely familiar with the pattern of board exams, CU-CET which is to be conducted for the first time on such a large scale and whose pattern is not revealed yet, the question is where do I start? As stated earlier, CU-CET is expected to be a mix of aptitude and subject knowledge test. It is expected that students would be required to select subjects based on what they have studied in class 12. Which clearly reflects a common element-syllabus of the subject test. Half of your worries will be sorted here. Focus on the aptitude part as the section may be the deal breaker.

Make a time table:

Since CU-CET is an entrance for university admissions, it is likely to be conducted after the board exams. However, with board exams now delayed and set to start from second half of April, starting early for your preparation is the basic mantra. Utilise the next 40-45 days before the board exams with a time table incorporating CU-CET aptitude part. Spend 90-120 minutes every day improving upon your reasoning and language skills. Even during the board exams, ensure you do not break the momentum. Utilise the gaps between two papers wisely. But, making a plan is the easiest thing to do, following it is very important.

Corelation:

Overlap of topics is one of the outcomes when preparing for an entrance exam based on subject knowledge along with boards. Identify such topics and ensure they are covered first. This will help will save time for other areas and topics and will bring out a positive outcome.

Practise:

An athlete always remains focussed on practise even if there is no tournament. This is to ensure that they do not lose focus when the moment of truth arrives. This is more true for a student who is preparing for any exam. Working on the concepts and writing tests based on the exam pattern-

boards or CU-CET is critical. This helps you understand not only your strength but also your weak areas for which you can make timely interventions and improve upon.

Revision:

Revision is an integral part of studies. Whether it is about your board exams or entrances like CU-CET, after completion of any topic, create a plan to revise the same.

Be Motivated:

To conquer any hurdle, being motivated is the key. Think positively, how the success in boards and CU-CET will shape up your dreams and your career. Do not stress out. Study at your pace and make a practical plan. Remember, every individual has different learning habits and requirements. Work on yours.

