CUET PG Admit Card 2026 out for March 6-10 exam dates at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, download link here
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket for CUET PG has been released for March 6 to 10 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the hall ticket link through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
The computer based test will be held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 19, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026. The exam duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and each question paper will comprise of 75 questions.
The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card. No intimation regarding the release of the e-Admit card will be sent through mail etc. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to them in their e-Admit Card.
Candidates are advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking from the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/using their login credentials and carefully read the instructions mentioned therein.
Direct link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2026
CUET PG Admit Card 2026: How to download
To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
2. Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET PG.
