CUET PG Exam 2026 begins today, check exam day guidelines here
The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the CUET PG Exam 2026 on March 6, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
The examination will be held from March 6 to March 27, 2026. The exam duration will be 90 minutes, and each question paper will comprise 75 questions.
CUET PG Exam 2026: Important instructions here
1. The admit card should be downloaded from the official website. Details like exam date, shift, course and venue of the test centre indicated on the admit card should be checked.
2. Candidates are advised to verify the location of their test venue at least one day in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.
3. Candidates were provided an option to register through Aadhaar. Those candidates who did not register - through Aadhaar (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options), need to report early on the dayof the examination (at least 1 hour before the gate closing time) to get their verification recorded at the Exam Centre.
4. Appearing candidates need to arrive on time for several pre-exam formalities which needs to be completed. Please reach the venue of the Test at the reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the gate closing time of the Centre, you will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance.
5. Items to be carried to the exam centres- admit card, two passport photographs. One Passport size photograph (same uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre. One original and valid identification proof issued by the government- PAN Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport etc.
6. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any other personal belongings including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre.
7. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the Admit Card.
8. Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.
