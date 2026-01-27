CUET UG 2026: NTA issues reminder to register online at the earliest, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued reminder to apply for CUET UG 2026 at the earliest. Candidates who want to appear for Common University Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The online registration process will close on January 30, 2026 and the application fee submission window will close on January 31, 2026.

Those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹400/- for each additional subject for General category, ₹900/- for 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS and ₹800/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹350/- for each additional subject for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in and visit NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for any further updates.

The CUET UG 2026 exam will be held between May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will be held in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the undergraduate programmes for all the CUs and participating universities. The duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.