CUET UG 2026: Registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here
CUET UG 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CUET UG 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The last date to apply for CUET UG is January 30, 2026 and the last date for successful transaction of fee is till January 31, 2026.
The correction window will open on February 2 and will close on February 4, 2026.
The CUET UG 2026 exam will be held between May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will be held in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the undergraduate programmes for all the CUs and participating universities. The duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.
There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination.
Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026: How to register
Those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1000/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹400/- for each additional subject for General category, ₹900/- for 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS and ₹800/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹350/- for each additional subject for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.
