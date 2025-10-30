HP TET November 2025 Admit Card released at hpbose.org, direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, has released the admit cards for HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 November session. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at hpbose.org.
The admit cards can be download by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth of candidates.
Notably, the board is scheduled to conduct the examination from November 2 to November 16, 2025. There will be two shifts of exam - from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and 2 PM to 4:30 PM.
HP TET is being conducted for 10 subjects which include TGT Arts, Medical, Non-medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu, Special Educator (For Pre-primary to Class 5) and Special Educator (For Class 6 to Class 12).
HP TET November 2025 Admit Card: How to download admit card
Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
On the home page, click on the link to check TET November 2025 Admit Card.
Enter the details to log in, and submit.
Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at hpbose.org.