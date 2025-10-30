HP TET November 2025 Admit Card released at hpbose.org, direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, has released the admit cards for HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 November session. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at hpbose.org. HP TET November 2025 Admit Card is our at hpbose.org. Candidates can download the hall tickets through the direct link here.

The admit cards can be download by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth of candidates.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD HP TET NOVEMBER 2025 ADMIT CARD Notably, the board is scheduled to conduct the examination from November 2 to November 16, 2025. There will be two shifts of exam - from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

HP TET is being conducted for 10 subjects which include TGT Arts, Medical, Non-medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu, Special Educator (For Pre-primary to Class 5) and Special Educator (For Class 6 to Class 12).

HP TET November 2025 Admit Card: How to download admit card Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below: