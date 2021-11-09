ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Guidelines for exam centre & candidates released

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released guidelines for ICAI CA December Exam 2021. The Institute has released guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries, and candidates who will appear for the examination. The guidelines are available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The examination will be conducted from December 5 to December 20, 2021 across the country in 192 districts. The guidelines have been released in the wake of the ongoing pandemic COVID19. The excerpts from the list of guidelines is given below.

Standard Operating Procedures will be implemented for safety precautions and for maintaining required standard of hygiene. The seating arrangements shall be adequately sanitized. Candidates can also sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers. They will also carry face shield, hand gloves etc for additional protection as per their choice. Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/ candidates shall be done at the entry. Candidates will be allowed to carry the face masks, face shield, hand gloves, personal water bottle, hand sanitizers, exam related documents. Examination staff shall carry no risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their mobile. The candidates must ensure to report at the Examination Hall not before 1.00 PM wearing face mask and carry with them exam related items and documents.