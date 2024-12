ICMAI CMA admit card 2024 Released: Direct link to download December admit cards from icmai.in

ICMAI Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released admit cards for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December exam admit cards from icmai.in. The direct link and other details are given below. ICMAI CMA admit card 2024 Released: Direct link to download

ICMAI CMA admit card 2024 direct link

Candidates need to use their current registration numbers to download the admit cards.

The examination will be conducted offline at test centres located in these cities:

Adipur-Kachchh (Gujarat)

Agartala

Agra

Ahmedabad

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra)

Akurdi

Allahabad

Angul Talcher

Asansol

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab)

Aurangabad

Balasore (Odisha)

Ballari (Karnataka)

Bangalore

Bankura

Baroda

Berhampur – Ganjam (Odisha

Bharuch Ankleshwar

Bhilai

Bhilwara

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)

Bhiwani (Haryana)

Bhopal

Bewar City(Rajasthan)

Bhubaneswar

Bilaspur

Bikaner (Rajasthan)

Bokaro

Calicut

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Dindigul

Dehradun

Delhi

Dhanbad

Duliajan (Assam)

Durgapur

Ernakulam

Erode

Faridabad

Gaya

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Guntur

Gurgaon

Guwahati

Haridwar

Hazaribagh

Hosur

Howrah

Hubballi (Karnataka)

Hyderabad

Indore

Jaipur

Jabalpur

Jalandhar

Jalgaon-Dhule (Maharashtra)

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)

Jodhpur

Kalyan

Kannur

Kanpur

Karnal (Haryana)

Kanchipuram

Kharagpur (West Bengal)

Kolhapur

Kolkata

Kollam

Kota

Kottakkal (Malappuram)

Kottayam

Lucknow

Ludhiana

Madurai

Mangalore

Meerut

Mumbai

Mysore

Nagpur

Naihati

Nanded (Maharashtra)

Nasik

Nellore

Neyveli

Noida

Palakkad

Palghar

Panaji (Goa)

Patiala

Patna

Pollachi (Tamil Nadu)

Pondicherry

Port Blair

Pune

Raipur

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra)

Rewari (Haryana)

Rourkela

Salem

Sambalpur

Satara (Maharashtra)

Serampore

Shillong

Shimla

Siliguri

Singrauli (Vindhyanagar)

Solapur

Srinagar

Surat

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu)

Thrissur

Tiruchirapalli

Tirunelveli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Udaipur

Vapi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

Vashi

Vellore

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam a

Bahrain,

Dubai

Muscat

The exam is scheduled for December 10 to 17. Here is the detailed schedule.

The result will be announced on February 21 or before. For further details, candidates can check the institute's official website.