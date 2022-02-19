ICMAI intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here
- Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate & final result for December 2021 term.
Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate & final result for December 2021 term. All the candidates who have appeared for the December term examination can check the result on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
Candidates can check their results through the registration number. The Inter and final papers were based on the 2016 syllabus.
Here is the direct link to check Inter and Final results.
ICMAI Inter and final result: How to check
Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in
On the homepage click on that reads,"Result of Intermediate & Final Students for December 2021 Term of Examination is now available"
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the result link
Key in your registration number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.