IISER IAT 2024 final answer key released at iiseradmission.in, direct link to download

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has released IISER IAT 2024 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for IISER Aptitude Test can download the final answer key through the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in. IISER IAT 2024 final answer key released, direct link to download

The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Total time for answering the test was 180 minutes. Questions were of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer. The question paper was in English and Hindi languages.

The provisional answer key was released on June 10 and the objection window was closed on June 14, 2024.

IISER IAT 2024 final answer key: How to download

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to download the final answer key.

Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Click on IISER IAT 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the final answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IAT 2024 results will be announced on June 25, 2024. The registration for counselling process, upload of updated Class XII marksheet and caste certificate (if applicable) can be done from June 25 to July 1, 2024 and the first round of admissions will be displayed on July 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISER.