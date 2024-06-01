 IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 released at iiseradmission.in, here’s direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 released at iiseradmission.in, here’s direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 01:47 PM IST

IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has released IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024. The hall ticket has been released for IISER Aptitude Test and can be downloaded from the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 released, here's direct link to download
IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 released, here’s direct link to download

The IISER IAT test will be conducted on June 9, 2024. IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted as a computer-based test in centers across India. IAT will consist of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Total time for answering the test will be 180 minutes. Questions will be of multiple choice type with only one correct answer. The question paper will be in English and Hindi languages.

Direct link to download IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024

IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the admit card or hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.
  • Click on IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your hall ticket will be displayed.
  • Check the hall ticket and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must carry their Hall Ticket on an A4 size paper using a laser printer. Hall Ticket is valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature images are legibly printed. Paste the photograph at the indicated place. The Hall Ticket is to be produced for verification at the time of the test. This Hall ticket is valid only for the test date and session time as specified. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISER.

