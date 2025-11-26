National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 on November 27, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

The fee payment window will also close tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The Session 1 examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in `13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The official notice reads, "the candidates can apply for Session 1 (January 2026) Examination only and pay the Examination Fee accordingly. A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) Examination (using the same Application Number, if applied for Session 1) along with the fee payment option, for which a notification will be issued later. If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the Examination Fee when the Application Form is made live for that Session."

Direct link to register for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E / B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.