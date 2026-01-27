JEE Mains Session 1 Exam: Admit card for January 28, 29 exams out, check guidelines here

The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam admit card for January 28 and 29, 2026 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can download the hall tickets through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam on January 28 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam on January 29 will be held in single shift- Paper 2A and 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the Admit Card for proof of identity.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Session 1 Exam admit card JEE Mains Session 1 Exam: Guidelines here All candidates appearing for the exam can refer to the guidelines below.

1. Carry atleast 2 passport photographs. One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

2. A valid Photo ID Proof as uploaded in online application form in ORIGINAL. Photocopies or images stored on mobile phones etc. will NOT be accepted.

3. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre.

4. Duly filled-in Admit Card must be dropped in the designated Dropbox while leaving the Examination Hall/Room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers.

5. Candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject/medium of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject/medium, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains.