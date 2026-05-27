JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets will be released today, May 27, 2026. The hall tickets will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 today, May 27, 2026. The Uttar Pradesh polytechnic exam hall tickets will be released in the evening. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in....Read More
The UPJEE will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The exam will comprise of objective type multiple questions. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.
Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall tickets?
Visit the official website of JEECUP.
Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be released.
Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Know about marking scheme
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam pattern
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The exam will comprise of objective type multiple questions. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam date
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The UPJEE will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to find hall ticket link?
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Date: May 27
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Time: Evening