KMAT 2025 provisional answer key out for Session 1 at cee.kerala.gov.in, download link here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KMAT 2025 provisional answer key out for Session 1. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 can check the provisional answer key through the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT 2025 provisional answer key out for Session 1, download link here

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the candidate portal. l. By selecting the 'Answer Key Challenge' menu in the Candidate Portal, candidates can enter the details with regard to the complaints in answer key. The processing fee to raise objections is ₹200/- per question. The fee should be paid through online mode.

The objection window will remain opened till February 27, 2025.

KMAT 2025 provisional answer key: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KMAT link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on KMAT 2025 provisional answer key link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, if the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received via post/Email/Fax or by hand will not be considered. Candidate's response against each question will be made available in the candidate portal later.

The KMAT 2025 first session exam was held on February 23, 2025, at various centres in Kerala. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.