Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 on October 24, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor can download the admit card through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET Hall Ticket 2025 releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to download

The KSET examination will be held on November 2, 2025. The test will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple- Choice Questions, MCQs. The exam will comprise of 2 papers- Paper I will have 50 compulsory questions and carry 100 marks and Paper 2 will have 100 compulsory questions and carry 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 3 hours- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The candidate will have to mark the responses for questions of Paper I and Paper 2 on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) sheet provided along with the test booklet.

KSET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KSET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualify the KSET 2025 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors by the concerned Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions (Government/ Aided/ Private) stat of Karnataka. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.