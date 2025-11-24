State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MAHCET Tentative Schedule 2026. Candidates who want to check the tentative schedule of CET 2026 can find the schedule on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAHACET Tentative Schedule 2026: MHT CET, MCA, M.Ed, B.Ed, LLB and other courses exam dates out at cetcell.mahacet.org (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

As per the official tentative schedule, the first MAH MHT CET PCM group exam will be held from April 11 to April 19, 2026 and MAH MHT CET PCB group exam will be held from April 21 to April 26, 2026. The second MHT CET PCB group exam will be held from May 10 to May 11, 2026 and MHT CET PCM group exam will be held from May 14 to May 17, 2026.

MAH LLB 3 year CET will be held on April 1 and 2 and MAH LLB 5 year CET will be held on May 8, 2026.

First MBA/MMS-CET 2026 will be held from April 6 to April 8, 2026 and second MBA MMS CET 2026 will be held on May 9, 2026.

Apart from this, M.P.Ed. CET-2026 will be held on March 24, M.P.Ed- Field Test (Offline), M.Ed CET, M.HMCT CET will be held on March 25. MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET will be held from March 27 to March 29, MCA CET will be held on March 30, B.P.Ed.-CET on April 4, B.P.Ed-Field Test (Offline) exam on April 5 to 7, 2025, B.Design CET exam on April 5.

B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET will be held on April 9, AAC CET on April 10, B.HMCT /BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET on April 28 to April 30, MH-DPN/PHN-CET on May 5, MH Nursing CET on May 6 to 7, 2026.

