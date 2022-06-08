NEET PG Result 2022: Score card releasing today, here’s how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi will release NEET PG Result 2022 score card on June 8, 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test score card will be available to candidates on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The notice released by the Board reads, “Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET-PG 2022 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on/after June 8, 2022.”

The result for NEET PG was declared on June 1, 2022. This year, the cut-off score for General and EWS categories was 275 marks (out of 800) and was 260 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the cut-off score was 245. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the score card through these simple steps given below.

NEET PG Result 2022: How to download score card

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG score card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your score card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the score card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.