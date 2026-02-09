NEET UG 2026: Registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for NEET UG 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the registration link on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is March 8, 2026. The correction window will open on March 10 and will close on March 12, 2026.

Candidates can check the complete eligibility criteria through the detailed notification available here.

Information Bulletin

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: How to apply To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1700/- for General category candidates, ₹1600/- for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The fee can paid through online mode- debit card/ credit card/ UPI/ net banking. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank /Payment Gateway Integrator.

The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held on May 3, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will comprise of 180 questions of 720 marks. The question paper will have questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology ( Botany and Zoology). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.