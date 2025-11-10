Live

By | Edited by

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Exam city slip to be out soon, exam begins next week

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can download the exam city slip from the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied. The computer based test will begin on November 17, 2025 and will end in December 2025. The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link, how to download and more. ...Read More

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link, how to download and more.