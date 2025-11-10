RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Exam city slip to be out soon, exam begins next week
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The Level 1 exam city slip will be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can download the exam city slip from the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied. The computer based test will begin on November 17, 2025 and will end in December 2025. The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer....Read More
The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.
The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link, how to download and more.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: How to download
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the details and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Stages of selection
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: When will exam city slip be out?
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live around 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Negative markings for wrong answers
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Check exam dates
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The computer based test will begin on November 17, 2025 and will end in December 2025.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Where to check exam city slip?
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: When released, candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can download the exam city slip from the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied.
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Date and time
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The exact date and time for release of the exam city slip has not been shared by the Board yet.