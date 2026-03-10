RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Graduate level hall tickets releasing soon, here's how to download
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Graduate level posts hall ticket to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, exam dates and other details.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates appearing for the computer-based test for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can download it from the official websites of the regional RRBs. The examination will be held on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 27, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 each from Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is for 90 minutes.
The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
The recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, 3416 posts of Goods Train Manager, 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and other details.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Websites to check
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Hall tickets to be out soon
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam city slip out
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The exam city slip has been released. The link to download the city slip is available on the official websites.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: About Stage 1
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam pattern
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 each from Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is for 90 minutes.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam dates
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The examination will be held on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 27, 2026.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Date and time
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The hall ticket for graduate level posts will be released 4 days before the examination.