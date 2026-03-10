Live

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: Graduate level hall tickets releasing soon, here's how to download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates appearing for the computer-based test for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) can download it from the official websites of the regional RRBs. The examination will be held on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 27, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 each from Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit. The recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, 3416 posts of Goods Train Manager, 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and other details. ...Read More

