SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key for Paper II released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key for Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for the Paper II examination can download the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Commission has also released the question papers along with final answer key.

As per the official notice, the candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from October 21 to November 20, 2021 till 6 pm. Also, candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets.

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the final answer key link.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission released Paper II marks on October 19, 2021. The marks will be available to candidates from October 18 to November 1, 2021. The result was declared on September 3, 2021.