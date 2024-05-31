TS ICET 2024 Hall Tickets released, here's the direct link to download admit card

Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) waiting for the admit cards can now download them from the official website as the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the hall tickets for the candidates. Candidates who are attempting the examination need to visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in to download their hall tickets. (HT file)

Candidates who are attempting the examination need to visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in to download their hall tickets. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations will be conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

DIRECT LINK to download the admit cards

The Session 3 examination will be conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This test is an objective type test and the questions are of multiple choice model.

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to furnish their registration number, date of birth and their qualifying examination hall ticket number.

Earlier, officials had announced that the hall ticket release date was scheduled for May 28, 2024, which was postponed to May 31, 2024.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.