UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card released at psc.uk.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 14, 2025 06:13 PM IST

UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card has been released. The download link is given here. 

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card. Candidates who want to appear for RO/ARO Exam-2023 (Hindi-English Typing Exam, Basic Knowledge of Computer Operation Practical Ability Test and Document Verification) can download the hall ticket through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card released at psc.uk.gov.in, download link here

The admit card will be available on the website from February 14 to March 6, 2025.

The examination will be held on February 24, 25, 27, 28, March 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift starts at 10 am and second shift start at 1.30 pm.

Direct link to download UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card

UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has also activated the link to fill online preference by candidates who have qualified the main examination. It is mandatory for all the candidates declared successful to fill online preference through the said link. After filling the preference, the request for online preference change will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Under the record verification program, the claims made by the candidates in the online application form regarding educational qualification / preferential qualification / reservation etc. will be matched with their original records. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Official Notice Here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
