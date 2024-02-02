UPPSC RO/ARO admit card 2024 released at uppscup.nic.in, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the admit card for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer today, February 2. Candidates who will appear for Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer posts can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download UPPSC RO/ARO admit card for 2023 recruitment drive

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer posts.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click the UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card link

A new page will open where candidates must enter their OTR Number, DOB and Gender.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written preliminary examination for Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer posts will be conducted on February 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.