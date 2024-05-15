UPSC CDS 2 notification out, apply for 459 vacancies till June 4 on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to June 4 on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS 2 notification released on upsc.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

This time, the UPSC CDS exam will be held for 459 vacancies as mentioned below-

Indian Military Academy's159th course: 100 vacancies (including 13 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Army Wing certificate holders

Indian Naval Academy course: 32 (including 6 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Naval Wing certificate holders

Air Force Academy Pre-Flying Training course: 32 (including 3 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Air Wing certificate holders through NCC Special Entry

Officers’ Training academy's 122nd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) course: 276 vacancies

Officers Training Academy's 36th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) course: 19 vacancies

UPSC CDS 2 2024: Educational qualifications

For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, candidates need at least a graduation degree of a recognised university.

For the Naval Academy, a degree in Engineering is required and for Air Force, a graduation degree with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 or a Bachelor's degree in Engineering will be required.

For post-wise age limit and other eligibility conditions, interested candidates can check the official notification.

UPSC CDS 2 notification.

UPSC CDS 2 2024: Application fee

The application fee for the UPSC CDS 2 examination is ₹200, except for SC, ST and PwD candidates who are exempted from paying this fee.

The examination consists of two parts – written examination and interview. The detailed scheme for both rounds are mentioned in the notification.

For further details about the CDS examination, candidates can check the official notification hosted on the commission's website.

How to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam?