UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II notification likely today at upsc.gov.in, how to apply

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release notifications for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), or UPSC NDA, NA II 2022 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination 2022 on Wednesday, May 18.

When released, the notification will be available on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The online application process for UPSC NDA&NA, CDS 2 2022 will begin on May 18. The last date to apply for these exams is June 7, as per the exam calendar.

The NDA&NA CDS Examination (II), will be conducted on Sunday, September 4.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website if UPSC at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the NDA or CDS online application link.

Step 3: First register and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login and fill up the online application form.

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form. For future use, save a copy of the final application form.