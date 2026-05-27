UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Civil Services exam provisional key when out?

The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

The Commission will be providing an opportunity to the appeared candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Answer key of the Question paper (Objective Type) of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a time frame of 5 days (Five Days) i.e. from the third day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day.

This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to check and more.