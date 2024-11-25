DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI ahead in President, 2 other posts; ABVP leading in V-P race

The NSUI was leading in three posts of the Delhi University Students' Union elections, as the counting of votes is underway. NSUI's presidential candidate Rounak Khatri,. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary and Secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena are leading. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/Photo for representation)

NSUI's presidential candidate Rounak Khatri was leading after five rounds of counting with a total of 5,531 votes. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary was leading by 6,065 votes and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena by 4,425 votes.

ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading on the vice-president post by 6,101 votes.

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates are vying for the four central panel posts. Eight are contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

The key players in the elections are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The battle for the post of president is expected to be closely fought between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

For the post of vice president, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention.

For the secretary's position, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal is competing against NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K, while the joint secretary's post has ABVP's Aman Kapasia facing NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

The NSUI held the vice-president's post in the outgoing union while the ABVP held the remaining three posts.