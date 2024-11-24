DUSU Results 2024: DU asks candidates to sign affidavit pledging to refrain from dhols, crackers, rallies post results

Delhi University has asked all candidates contesting the students' union elections to sign an affidavit pledging to refrain from using dhols, loudspeakers, firecrackers or pamphlets, both in open and closed premises, after the declaration of results, according to officials. Ahead of DUSU results 2024, Delhi University has asked candidates to sign an affidavit pledging to refrain from using dhols, loudspeakers, firecrackers or pamphlets after the declaration of results. Candidates have until the end of Sunday to submit the affidavit to the Office of the Chief Election Officer. (File image/HT archive)

The affidavit also prohibits candidates from organising roadshows or rallies to celebrate their victory.

According to the affidavit, failure to comply with these conditions can result in the cancellation of a candidate's victory or removal from their elected post.

The measure aligns with the existing election rules and comes amid an ongoing Delhi High Court case concerning the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Candidates have until the end of Sunday to submit the affidavit to the Office of the Chief Election Officer. However, sources said only about a dozen of the 21 candidates vying for central panel posts have submitted the required document so far.

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed by nearly two months due to the court's orders.

The Delhi High Court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the campaign was cleaned up.

Although the university submitted a status report to the court, delays in the cleanup process forced further postponements, moving the results first to November 21 and now to November 25.

The much-awaited announcement is set for Monday, with the university taking stringent measures to ensure compliance with rules following the results.