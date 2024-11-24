ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 awaited, here’s how to download at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will be releasing the date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 in due course of time. When released, students will be able to download their timetable from the official website at cisce.org. ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 is yet to be released. Check the steps to download when out. (HT file image)

The detailed timetable is expected to include details such as exam dates, important guidelines, and more.

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 examinations by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cisce.org On the home page, click on the link to check date sheet for Class 10 or 12 as required. The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the date sheet and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that several media reports suggest that the examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between February and March.

Last year, the CISCE released the date sheet for ICSE and ISC board examinations on December 8, 2023. The Class 10 or ICSE board examination 2024 was held from February 21 to March 28, 2024. Whereas ISC or Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 12 to April 3, 2024.

Additionally, the results of both examinations were released on May 6, 2024 wherein a total of 2,42 328 candidates passed the class 10 examination and 98,088 passed class 12.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, and the CBSE Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2024.

For more related information, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CISCE at regular intervals.