CTET 2024 on December 14, exam city slip and admit card expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2024 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CET 2024 admit card soon. When released, candidates can check it on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 on December 14, where and how to check exam city slip, admit card

The board is unlikely to officially confirm the date and time for CTET admit card release date. The official information bulletin reads, “The dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website.”

As per past trends, the CBSE CTET Admit Card is released a few days before the examination date.

Ahead of the admit card, the board releases exam city intimation slips informing candidates where their exam centres will be located.

This year, the CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024.

There are two papers in the CTET examination. The paper 2 will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 1 is for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5. The second paper is for teaching positions in classes 6 to 8.

Question papers will be set in Hindi and English.

CTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

These are the steps candidates need to follow to download the CTET admit card-

Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

A new page will open.

On the login window, provide the requested information.

Submit your details.

Check the admit card and download it.

Take a printout for the exam day.

Candidates should note that the exam city slip is only to inform them where their exam centres will be located.

On admit cards, they will get to know the exam centre address, reporting time and other details.

They will be required to carry a copy of the admit card and any other documents mentioned on the day of the examination.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.