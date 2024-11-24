Manipur to resume normal classes of schools from November 25 after weeklong shutdown

After closing schools for almost a week due to widespread protest and imposition of curfew, the Manipur government has announced to resume normal classes of all schools in the state from Monday, November 25, officials said on Sunday. Director L Nandakumar of Directorate of Education (Schools), Manipur on Sunday said that normal classes will resume for all schools of the state government, government Aided, Private and Central schools from the 25th November 2024(Monday)onwards. (Representative image/HT file image)

In a government order issued by Director L Nandakumar of Directorate of Education (Schools) on Sunday said, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state government, government Aided, Private and Central schools from the 25th November 2024(Monday)onwards.”

"All zonal education officers under the department of education schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly," said the order added.

The closure of the schools came into force in the state where curfew had been imposed following a government order issued by the Directorate of Education(Schools) on November 17, 2024.

These orders followed after the state witnessed widespread protest and imposition of curfew in five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal over the continuous recovery of bodies of six civilians(three women and three children) who were found missing after ten armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 11.

On the other hand, Manipur authorities on Sunday relaxed the curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East,Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts from 5 am till 12noon wherein residents of the above districts came out to buy essentials. The indefinite curfew started to relax from November 13 onwards.

It may be mentioned that the state home department had also extended suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur,Jiribam and Pherzawl till November 25,2024.

The state authority began to suspend the internet services on November 16 onwards “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms.”