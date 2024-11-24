Tripura teacher ousted from job for allegedly abusing female students, education department issues statement

A teacher in Tripura has been fired from his job for allegedly abusing female students at the Krishnapur High School in Khowai district. The move comes only a week after the incident when he was assaulted by students and parents. A teacher in Tripura has been fired for allegedly abusing female students at the Krishnapur High School in Khowai district. (Pexel)

Notably, the accused teacher was appointed as a contractual computer teacher by SIBIN Learning Cart Pvt. Ltd. under ICT scheme of Samagra Siksha in 2021.

A press communique released by the Education Department stated that the teacher was accused of inappropriately abusing female students in the school, and added that similar kinds of allegations were raised against him five to six months ago.

The incident occurred on November 15 when the female students attacked the teacher with broomsticks after he allegedly abused other female students and made inappropriate remarks. He was later assaulted by the parents after they came to know about the incident.

On the basis of the two incidents, the school management committee, in a meeting held on August 29, decided to remove him from the school. However, it was later found that the decision was not implemented.

The School Education department stated that the contractual teacher was sacked by the SIBIN Learning Cart Pvt Ltd following the latest incident.

The department also informed that it has already taken certain initiatives including removing the headmaster from the school and lodging a complaint against two persons at Teliamura police station who were involved in assaulting the teacher.

Furthermore, the education department has also decided to hold regular meetings with school-monitoring committee members, teachers, and non-teaching staff in every school to ensure security and dignity for the teachers and students to avoid such incidents in the future.

A special meeting of the school managing committee would be held across all high school and higher secondary schools on November 30, as informed by the department in the press communique.