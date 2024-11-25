DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: NSUI leading in President, Joint Secretary, Secretary posts, ABVP ahead in VP race
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election 2024-25 is underway, and the result is expected to be announced later today, November 25. As counting for the fifth round ended, NSUI strengthened its lead in three key posts in the central panel: President, Joint Secretary, and Secretary. ABVP was leading in the Vice President post. ...Read More
NSUI's presidential candidate, Rounak Khatri, was leading after five rounds of counting with a total of 5,531 votes. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary was leading by 6,065 votes and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena by 4,425 votes.
ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading the vice-president post with 6,101 votes.
Originally planned for September 28, a day after the elections, the result announcement was delayed due to a Delhi High Court order. The Delhi HC had put the result declaration on hold until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.
Twenty-one candidates are in the race for four central panel posts – 8 for the president post, 5 for the V-P post, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.
The key players are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left Alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI).
The NSUI held the vice-president's post in the outgoing union, while the ABVP held the remaining three posts.
(With PTI inputs)
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on DUSU election results 2024
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: DUSU Secretary Aprajita on allegations of discrepancy in counting of votes
"The machines were opened in front of us, and those allegations are baseless because they don't have any evidence. They want to disturb the counting process since they know they are facing defeat. After every round, officials are telling the votes polled by each candidate. Despite that, they are creating nuisance..." says DUSU Secretary Aprajita
(PTI)
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: Currently, ABVP holds 3 out of 4 posts in central panel
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: Currently, the ABVP holds three of the four central panel positions in DUSU, while NSUI controls the vice-president's seat.
(ANI)
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: 8 candidates for President post
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: 8 candidates are in the fray for the position of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: Key candidates
President: Rishabh Chaudhary (ABVP, Rounak Khatri (NSUI), and Saavy Gupta (AISA)
Vice President: Bhanu Pratap Singh (ABVP), Yash Nandal (NSUI), Ayush Mondal (AISA)
Secretary: Mitravinda Karanwal (ABVP), Namrata Jeph Meena (NSUI), Anamika K (SFI)
Joint Secretary: Aman Kapasia (ABVP), Lokesh Choudhary (NSUI), Sneha Aggarwal (SFI)
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: Result announcement delayed due to HC order
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: The result announcement was originally planned for September 28, a day after the elections. It was delayed due to a Delhi High Court order. The Delhi HC had put the result declaration on hold until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: How many votes have the candidates secured?
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: NSUI's presidential candidate Rounak Khatri was leading after five rounds with a total of 5,531 votes. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary was leading by 6,065 votes and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena by 4,425 votes.
ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading the vice-president post with 6,101 votes.
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: NSUI leading in 3 posts, ABVP in 1
DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: At the end of the counting for the fifth round , NSUI was leading in three key posts in the central panel: President, Joint Secretary, and Secretary. ABVP was leading in the Vice President post.