DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: NSUI leading in President, Joint Secretary, Secretary posts, ABVP ahead in VP race

DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: NSUI leading in President, 2 other posts

DUSU Election Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election 2024-25 is underway, and the result is expected to be announced later today, November 25. As counting for the fifth round ended, NSUI strengthened its lead in three key posts in the central panel: President, Joint Secretary, and Secretary. ABVP was leading in the Vice President post. ...Read More

NSUI's presidential candidate, Rounak Khatri, was leading after five rounds of counting with a total of 5,531 votes. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary was leading by 6,065 votes and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena by 4,425 votes.

ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading the vice-president post with 6,101 votes.

Originally planned for September 28, a day after the elections, the result announcement was delayed due to a Delhi High Court order. The Delhi HC had put the result declaration on hold until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates are in the race for four central panel posts – 8 for the president post, 5 for the V-P post, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

The key players are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left Alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI).

The NSUI held the vice-president's post in the outgoing union, while the ABVP held the remaining three posts.

